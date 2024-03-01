Four local teams to compete in National Science Bowl

CHILLICOTHE — Four local teams are currently getting ready to see who will represent the area in the high school National Finals of the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science’s National Science Bowl.

The teams come from Chillicothe High School, Huntington High School, Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center and Zane Trace High School.

The National Science Bowl includes thousands of students from schools across the country facing off in a fast-paced, question-and-answer format quiz covering science and mathematics topics. Teams consist of four students and an academic advisor.

Leading up to the event coaches have been making sure students understand the formatting of the questions and preparing them for the big day through practice questions.

Some coaches like Joshua Queen at Pickaway-Ross are also preparing students for the social aspect of the game. Queen has participated in regionals through other schools and knows what the atmosphere of the bowl is like so he is using this knowledge to help calm the nerves of players and give them motivation.

Sean Vamos, the coach from Chillicothe High School, and other coaches say the students have been excited leading up to the event.

Teams will be competing in the regional finals on March 1 for a chance to make it to the national level. The national finals will take place in April in Washington D.C. where students will not only compete but enjoy science activities and sightseeing. The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science manages the National Science Bowl® and sponsors the NSB finals competition.

