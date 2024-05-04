Four inmates injured after “disturbance” at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A ‘disturbance’ at 201 Poplar led to four inmates getting injured on Friday night, per Chief Deputy Anthony Buckner said.

In a statement released by Chief Deputy Anthony Buckner, he explained that several disturbances occurred in a single-housing unit in the main jail at 201 Poplar on Friday night.

The first two involved setting objects on fire and throwing them. Correction Deputies immediately extinguished the fires and de-escalated the disturbances.

Buckner said it was later learned that one or more cell doors were knocked off of their tracks, which compromised the ability to secure many other doors in the housing unit.

However, he added that the main door to the housing unit was not compromised, which kept the disturbance isolated to that particular unit.

The housing unit’s main door was tied closed from the inside using bed sheets in an attempt to keep Corrections Deputies from entering.

Buckner said Deputy Sheriffs responded to the jail and assisted Correction Deputies with opening the main door to the housing unit and securing all inmates with the use of a chemical agent, which allowed the incident to conclude peacefully.

Four inmates were injured in connection with the disturbance and were taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. Buckner added that all four have been treated and returned to 201 Poplar.

No SCSO staff were injured during the incident.

All of the inmates from the housing unit were relocated to other units within 201 Poplar.

Also in the statement, Bucker said the incident was an example of the “critical need” for a new jail and increased corrections personnel.

The statement concludes with Buckner reaffirming that despite the jail’s staffing shortage, they will not “tolerate this kind of behavior.”

This incident is under criminal investigation and charges are forthcoming.

