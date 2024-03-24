Four injured after shooting inside abandoned St. Louis school

ST. LOUIS — An early-morning shooting at a south city school leaves four young men injured, and police are searching for the shooters. The shooting occurred at Cleveland High School around 1:30 a.m. Police found one victim with gunshot wounds to his back.

The injured parties reported that they were looking for the school’s swimming pool when they encountered the suspects. Initially, the suspects offered to lead them to the pool, but when the victims attempted to leave, they were shot.

One of the victims is now in critical but stable condition. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward and contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

