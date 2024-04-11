Four injured after Parke County construction zone accident involving an ambulance

Apr. 11—Four people were taken to area hospitals after a three-vehicle accident in Parke County Wednesday involving a Trans Care ambulance.

The accident took place on U.S. 41 near Mecca Road, according to the Parke County Sheriff's Office.

According to a news release, Eric Corbitt Jr., 27, of Indianapolis, who was driving a Ford transit van, rear-ended a Trans Care ambulance while it was stopped in a construction zone on U.S. 41.

The ambulance then rear-ended a car driven by Kim Campbell of Clinton.

The ambulance was transporting patient Harry Smith, 81 of Rockville and EMT Callie Anderson at the time of the crash.

Campbell, Anderson and Warran Storie — a passenger in the van — were transported to Union Hospital of Clinton.

Harry Smith was taken to Union Hospital of Terre Haute.

The Indiana Department of Transportation was working on the highway and had a flagger stopping southbound traffic. INDOT also has appropriate signage placed prior to the crash scene, according to the release.

Also responding were Mecca Fire, Lyford Rescue, Rockville Rescue, Parke County EMS and Double D Towing.