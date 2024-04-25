Four Indio residents accused of smuggling drugs into jail arrested Wednesday

Four Indio residents arrested on Wednesday are suspected of smuggling or conspiring to smuggle drugs into a Riverside County correctional facility via the United States Postal Service.

This is at least the fourth recent arrest related to smuggling drugs into jail, with previous instances in March, January and December.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department identified several suspects smuggling fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and methamphetamine after beginning its investigation in February. Jail staff intercepted multiple letters containing drugs, the department said.

Deputies arrested Melissa Troncoso, 32, after a search warrant service in the 46-000 block of Clinton Street in Indio. The department said it found items related to organizing and smuggling drugs into jail, including 4.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 3.5 ounces of heroin and 6 ounces of concentrated cannabis. Two minors also were present at the residence.

Troncoso was booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center for possession for sale of methamphetamine, possession for sale of heroin, possession for sale of concentrated cannabis, smuggling narcotics into a correctional facility, conspiring to smuggle narcotics into a correctional facility and child endangerment, according to the department.

Eric Guzman, 26, Christian Kong, 33, and Daniel Mendez, 30, were already in custody for other charges and were arrested again for conspiring to smuggle narcotics into a correctional facility.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Indio residents accused of smuggling drugs into jail