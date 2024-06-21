Four indicted on multiple charges each in death of Kentucky baby Miya Rudd

Four people involved in the case of a missing baby Kentucky State Police later found dead were indicted on multiple charges each by an Ohio County Grand Jury on Monday.

Suspects involved in the Miya Rudd case were indicted after an extensive search by Kentucky State Policefound the body of the 8-month-old in Ohio County on June 14.

The parents, Tesla Tucker, 29, and Cage Rudd, 30, said they did not know where their child was when investigators found them at a motel in Owensboro.

Rudd’s decomposed body was found in their home in a “concealed manner,” according to a release from KSP.

The jury indicted Rudd’s parents and grandfather, as well as another man involved with the case.

Court records said Tucker, Rudd, Ricky Smith and Brodie Payne were indicted.

All individuals except for Tucker are facing these charges:

Engaging in organized crime

Criminal abuse of a child

Abuse of corpse

Enhanced trafficking of meth

Trafficking marijuana

Enhanced drug paraphernalia

Wanton Endangerment

Tampering with physical evidence

Trafficking in legend drug

Failure to report a death

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun

Convicted Felon in Possession of a firearm

Tucker was not charged with handgun or firearm possession, according to court records.

Their arraignment is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 2.