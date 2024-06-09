How four Holland third graders designed an all terrain train

PARK TWP. — A team of students from West Ottawa’s Lakewood Elementary took home gold medals last week in the Michigan Design Council’s 2024 Design Prize Challenge.

A student team — Cambrea Farner, Finley Soderholm, Ivan Glarner and Abe Kupke — guided by teachers Casey Wollenzier and Jennifer Hopkins, took first place in the competition, which culminated with an event in Detroit on Monday, June 3.

The students, all in third grade, competed with peers across the state in third, fourth and fifth grades.

The challenge this year was to conceptualize a physical product that improves access and mobility for visitors to Michigan’s National Parks.

Cambrea Farner, Finley Soderholm, Ivan Glarner and Abe Kupke, students at Lakewood Elementary, took first place in the Michigan Design Council's 2024 Design Prize Challenge.

Farner, Soderholm, Glarner and Kupke came up with The All Terrain Train — or T.A.T.T. They described T.A.T.T. as “a dune buggy-style train with connecting cars. It has fat boy tires and large retractable windows. The train can run by solar power or an electric charge. Riders are able to get on and off using retractable ramps."

“Seeing what our students can do is absolutely amazing,” Wollenzier wrote in an email to The Sentinel. “We have partnered with a variety of groups the last couple of years and every single adult is always blown away by what students come up with.

“We have some super special design thinkers coming up through the ranks. The future is bright for these students who have no barriers, think outside the box and have passion to design and innovate."

Students were invited to participate in the challenge in an after school group through the Ottawa Area ISD’s Future PREP’d Program. The group met once a week for six weeks to move through the creative sequence — observation, investigation, incubation, solutions and validation.

Wollenzier said the project started with a trip to Mt. Pisgah in January to emphasize that natural landmarks may not be accessible to everyone.

“We wanted the kids to feel some empathy about how hard making that climb is, but how beautiful and fun it is,” Wollenzier wrote. “They did not know our question at that point. Once we returned to school, we then had them guess the driving question and they quickly understood that accessibility at Mt. Pisgah is very limited.”

The students’ initial idea was an elevator-style lift. After researching national parks; meeting with a park ranger, engineer and park-goer; working through protocols and making prototypes, they settled on the T.A.T.T as their final solution.

Subscribe: Receive unlimited access to your local news coverage

Once the team was selected as a finalist, the students worked with a real designer to create a rendering, which they saw for the first time at the awards ceremony.

Learn more at michigandesigncouncil.org.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: How four Holland third graders designed an all terrain train