Four historic aircraft to visit VB Military Aviation Museum for D-Day anniversary

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Four historic aircraft will visit the Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach this Sunday for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

According to a release from the museum, the C-47 war veterans ‘That’s All, Brother’ and ‘Placid Lassie’ will be joined by a Navy R4D ‘Ready 4 Duty’ and a civilian ‘Western Airlines’ DC-3 will arrive at the museum on Sunday, May 12 around midday for tours, rides and group flying.

The aircraft will depart on Tuesday to prepare for the Atlantic crossing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France.

The museum will remain open until 7 p.m. on Sunday to allow guests to witness three of the aircraft take a practice flight in preparation for the voyage.

Guests will also have the opportunity to ride aboard ‘That’s All, Brother’ on Monday, May 13. A special tour of the Navy R4D will also take place on Monday, highlighting the role of naval aviation during the Battle of the Atlantic.

“We are honored to welcome these historic aircraft to our museum,” Museum Director Keegan Chetwynd said. “Their visit not only pays tribute to the brave souls who served during D-Day but also allows us to share their remarkable stories with our visitors.”

For more information and to book rides aboard ‘That’s All, Brother,’ visit the Military Aviation Museum’s website here.

