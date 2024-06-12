Four high school seniors receive Kiwanis Club of Monroe scholarships

MONROE — Four area high school seniors will find college more affordable thanks to scholarships awarded by the Kiwanis Club of Monroe.

Saint Mary Catholic Central seniors MaryAlice Lynch, Eric Mathies and Ana Cuccia along with Geneva Bomia, Mason Senior High School, each received $1,000 from the Judge Michael A. Weipert Memorial Scholarship fund.

The scholarships are awarded based on academic achievement and involvement in community and school activities.

Weipert, a longstanding Kiwanis Club member, served Monroe County as a 38th Circuit Court judge. The jurist died at age 65 in March 2022, after a brief illness.

“These annual scholarships honor Judge Weipert in a way that reflects his legacy and continues his work in nurturing future leaders. Colleagues and community members remember him not only for his legal acumen by also for his genuine concern for the welfare of others,” Ignazio Cuccia, chairman of the scholarship committee, said.

Participants in the second annual Kiwanis Club of Monroe Judge Michael A. Weipert Memorial Scholarship award presentation include Ignazio Cuccia, scholarship committee chairman, left; recipients MaryAlice Lynch, Eric Maties, Ana Cuccia, Geneva Bomia, and Nancy Wain, committee member.

MaryAlice Lynch, 17, the daughter of Christina Lynch, plans to study business and finance at Alma College. Active in sports throughout high school while maintaining a 4.43 grade average, Lynch was the first female wrestler at SMCC, and the first in Monroe County, to reach over 100 wins. She also was a standout at track. She prides herself on setting high personal standards and leading by example.

Eric Mathie, 18, son of Diane Mathies, Monroe, plans to attend Oakland University to study computer engineering. A member of the National Honor Society, he was active in student government and accumulated over 200 hours of community service. His driving force is to utilize his leadership talents to make the Monroe community a more inclusive and accessible area for all citizens. He earned a 4.20 grade point average.

Ana Cuccia, 18, daughter of Ignazo and Barb Cuccia, Monroe, plans to study business finance at Adrian College. A member of the SMCC golf team that qualified for state finals, she has joined the Adrian team. She cites the positive examples of her siblings and her numerous faith-based activities for instilling a passion for helping others. Having completed 238 hours of community service, she credits a positive attitude and hard work as the necessary ingredients for a united community. Her grade point average was 4.49.

Geneva Bomia, 17, daughter of Ed and Angie Bomia, Monroe, plans to attend Michigan State University to study political science and prelaw. She credits a mock fifth grade election to sparking her interest in federal, state and local government leading to lengthy participation in the Michigan Youth in Government program. Her long-term goal is to nurture a community of civically educated citizens who listen to others and view things from all perspectives. She earned a 3.39 grade point average.

