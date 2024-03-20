Four felonies filed against juvenile accused of shooting 14-year-old in Bloomington

When two Bloomington teenagers arguing back and forth on Snapchat decided to meet up for a fight early Friday morning, one brought along a gun. Police say he fired it five times.

Two bullets hit a 14-year-old who thought he was there for a fistfight. He was hospitalized and is expected to recover.

Monday afternoon, 16-year-old Nikolas “Nicky” Bridgewater, whose address is on South Kennedy Drive in Bloomington, was arrested and charged as an adult with four felonies: attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness.

The injured teen was shot in the calf and buttocks after he turned and ran after seeing the gun. Police officers administered first aid to control bleeding when they arrived at the scene, which is near a main entrance to Switchyard Park.

Bridgewater was booked into the Monroe County Jail at 4:16 p.m. Monday. His bond was set at $100,000 surety and $500 cash. His initial court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Detective describes witness accounts

After the victim and others identified Bridgewater as the person with the gun, police contacted the teen's mother, who said she hadn't seen her son since Thursday morning. They asked her to pass along a message: Police wanted to speak to him.

The two came to the police station Monday afternoon, BPD Capt. Ryan Pedigo said. A report in the case said Bridgewater conferred with his mother in private before refusing to answer police questions. He was arrested and taken to jail.

Details of the investigation are outlined in BPD Detective Sarah Shannon’s probable cause affidavit filed in the case.

Several 911 callers who heard yelling followed by gunshots at 5:50 a.m. Friday near Nicholson Mobile Home Park reported the shooting. It happened in the 2300 block of South Rogers Street, where the teens had agreed to meet and fight. The victim brought two friends and Bridgewater had a friend with him, so there were five juveniles present.

The 14-year-old told investigators that as Bridgewater and a second juvenile walked toward him and his friends on South Rogers Street, Bridgewater reached into his pocket and said something like, “Would I be wrong if started shooting ya'll right now?” then brandished a handgun.

The shooting victim and his friends scattered and ran into the darkness as gunshots rang out, he told BPD Detective Ben Burns; their actions were confirmed on security camera footage from a nearby apartment building.

Police found five empty .40-caliber shell casings at the scene.

The detective’s affidavit said evidence suggests Bridgewater “knowingly and intentionally attempted to kill” the 14-year-old because he aimed a gun at him in the dark and fired five times as the victim ran away.

“Furthermore, Nikolas knowingly and intentionally created substantial risk of death or serious permanent disfigurement” and “knowingly and intentionally performed an act that created substantial risk of bodily injury to another person while armed with a deadly weapon.”

