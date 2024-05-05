Four fallen officers added to Missouri wall of honor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Hermann Police Detective Sergeant Mason E. Griffith is among the latest officers to be honored at Missouri’s Law Enforcement Memorial. Griffith died in the line of duty while responding to a disturbance at a convenience store in March last year.

Other officers honored include Missouri Department of Corrections Officer Kelly Rolando, who passed away in a head-on collision while returning from an assignment; Kansas City Police Officer James Muhl-Bauer and his K-9, Champ, who both died in a collision due to a driver running a red light; and Missouri Department of Corrections Functional Unit Manager Jason Pulliam, who died in October 2021 after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

