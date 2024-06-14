Four facing charges as a result of drug-related search by PCSO

Jun. 14—A Pulaski County man and woman, as well as two juveniles, are facing charges following a drug-related search by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

The incident began when the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division received information of a large quantity of marijuana being distributed through a residence on Dewey Poynter Road. Detectives began investigating the information and were able to develop probable cause for the issuance of a search warrant, according to the sheriff's office.

At approximately 4:14 p.m. on Friday, June 7, deputies went to the residence to execute the search warrant. Detectives spoke to a female on the porch of the residence, identified as Michelle Price, 35, of Somerset, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives explained to Price that they were there to execute a search warrant. Price told detectives her children were inside of the residence along with firearms, according to the sheriff's office.

Price became combative when Detectives did not allow her to use her phone to call additional people to the residence, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies arrived on the scene to assist the detectives.

While trying to get Price under control, a juvenile female came to the door. The female began screaming at deputies to leave the property and attempted to shut the door, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies were able to stop the door and enter the residence.

Once inside of the residence, the juvenile female continued screaming at law enforcement, according to the sheriff's office, which said that beside the female, in the living room, was a juvenile male, holding a knife in an aggressive manner, threatening deputies. Deputies were able to calm the juvenile male down and have him put the knife away.

The juvenile female became combative and began assaulting law enforcement when they tried to retrieve her phone, according to the sheriff's office, which said that she began kicking and swinging at police.

While trying to get the juvenile female under control, the juvenile male recovered the knife, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies told the juvenile to drop the knife, but he instead moved in an aggressive manner toward deputies trying to detain the female, according to the sheriff's office, which said that a Taser was deployed to stop the juvenile male from stabbing deputies and the knife was recovered.

Once everyone was detained, deputies contacted Somerset/Pulaski EMS to transport the juvenile male for treatment. Deputies also called the Department of Community Based Services (DCBS) to assist on scene.

The male juvenile was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, where he was treated and released, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies began a search of the residence and located a large number of firearms in the living room area of the residence, where the juveniles were previously located, according to the sheriff's office, which added that deputies also located a package containing over 12 pounds of marijuana.

Deputies discovered a shed outside of the residence that was locked. Once deputies gained entry into the shed, they located an indoor grow room, containing seven growing marijuana plants, and also located nine bags of processed marijuana, marijuana seeds, digital scales, baggies, grow equipment, and various drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff's office.

While searching the outdoor area of the residence, deputies located five growing marijuana plants, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies were processing the scene when a vehicle pulled in the driveway, being driven by Robert Price, according to the sheriff's office, which said that a search of the vehicle uncovered additional firearms and marijuana, and that additionally, Price had over $3,600 in cash on his person.

Robert Price was taken into custody and charged with the following:

—Trafficking in Marijuana (> 5lbs), First Offense (Enhanced by Firearm)

—Cultivate in Marijuana (5 plants or more), First Offense (Enhanced by Firearm)

—Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess (Enhanced by Firearm)

Michelle Price was taken into custody and charged with the following:

—Trafficking in Marijuana (> 5lbs), First Offense (Enhanced by Firearm)

—Cultivate in Marijuana (5 plants or more), First Offense (Enhanced by Firearm)

—Resisting Arrest

—Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess (Enhanced by Firearm)

The juvenile female was arrested and charged with the following:

—Third-Degree Assault — Police Officer or Probation Officer

—Resisting Arrest

—Third-Degree Criminal Mischief

The juvenile male was arrested and charged with the following:

—Third-Degree Assault — Police Officer or Probation Officer (Attempt)

—Menacing

Michelle and Robert Price were transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center where they were lodged. The juveniles were transported to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, where they met with the Court Designated Worker (CDW), according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation is ongoing by Detective Lieutenant Daryl Kegley. The Narcotics Division was assisted with the search warrant by Patrol Division, Somerset/Pulaski EMS, DBCS, and the CDW's Office.

Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.