Four Escambia residential projects totaling nearly 400 homes get green light in April

Four residential development projects were approved by Escambia County’s Development Review Committee during April, laying the groundwork for nearly 400 residential units to be added to the county.

Each of the projects were approved during the DRC’s first meeting of the month on April 3.

Two residential projects were up for approval during the DRC’s meetings on April 17 and April 24 respectively, but they did not receive the final go-ahead from the county. These projects planned to add 94 lots combined to the area, according to their site plans filed with Escambia County.

Here are the residential projects that were approved by Escambia County’s DRC in April.

March's approved residential projects: Escambia approved just one new residential development in March, but it's a big one

Mckinnon Townhomes

The Mckinnon Townhomes project intends to develop 30 attached townhomes for single-family use.

The project is being built on approximately 4.31-acre site and its address will be 480 Mckinnon Lane, according to its development order from Escambia County. A new road named Oak Glen Drive will be made for the subdivision as part of its project.

The Mckinnon Townhomes project was previously approved by the DRC last year, but developers re-filed for approval in early February after making modifications to their plans, including changing the name of the road for the subdivision and changing the size of the project site.

Approved set of site plans for the development of the Mckinnon Townhomes subdivision project, approved by Escambia County's Development Review Committee on April 3.

Pless Landing

The Pless Landing project was approved by the DRC to develop a new 5.2-acre subdivision with 60 single-family lots in the Warrington area, according to its development order.

Three new roads named John Phelps Lane, Leroy Poulson Lane and Rupert Fairfield Lane will also be created as part of the project, according to the project’s approved set of site plans. Rupert Fairfield Lane will connect to Jardine Road and Northwest Gilliland Road, while Leroy Poulson Lane will connect it to Gibbs Road.

The developers of Pless Landing filed their plans for approval in early December and were approved by the DRC on April 3.

Approved set of site plans for the development of the Pless Landing subdivision project, approved by Escambia County's Development Review Committee on April 3.

Reserve at Brookhaven

The Reserve at Brookhaven project was approved by Escambia County’s DRC to develop 146 single-family residential lots using approximately 66.6 acres of land near Insterstate 10 in Cantonment.

Five new roads will also be created for the subdivision project, according to its approved set of site plans filed with the county.

The same set of plans show that developers plan to name the roads Serviceberry Road, Silver Maple Drive, Water Birch Road, Watts Drive and Winterberry Road.

Silver Maple Drive will connect the subdivision to Margaret Olivia Drive, which is an existing road.

The developers of the Reserve at Brookhaven project filed their plans with the county on Jan. 19, which were then approved on April 3.

Approved set of site plans for the development of the Reserve at Brookhaven subdivision project, approved by Escambia County's Development Review Committee on April 3.

Saddle Ridge Phase 2

The Saddle Ridge project was initially approved in August 2022 to develop a new subdivision with 143 single-family lots in two phases using an approximately 45-acre parcel off of Mobile Highway.

On April 3, Escambia County’s DRC approved the phase two project of Saddle Ridge’s development that includes 60 single-family residential lots using about 19.8-acres of land in Northwest Pensacola, according to its development order.

One new road named Percheron Drive will be created along with the project, while an existing road named Paso Fino Drive will extend throughout the incoming subdivision.

Approved set of site plans for the development of Saddle Ridge Phase 2's subdivision project, approved by Escambia County's Development Review Committee on April 3.

Developers of the Saddle Ridge project applied for phase two’s approval in early February.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia County approved residential development projects during April