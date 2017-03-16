Four Easy St. Patrick's Day Recipes

Don't have much time to cook this St. Patrick's Day? No worries.

St. Patrick's Day is fast-approaching. On Friday, the holiday celebrates the patron saint of Ireland, St. Patrick. But these days, the holiday is probably better known for the color green and a lot of drinking.

If you're feeling festive and want to cook something for the occasion, here are a few easy, no-stress recipes for your St. Patrick's Day:

Irish Soda Bread (from the Food Network Magazine)

What you’ll need:

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons sugar

¾ teaspoon baking soda

Teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons diced cold butter

½ cup rains

1 tablespoon caraway seeds

¾ cup buttermilk

And here’s what you do:

Mix the flour, sugar, baking soda and salt in a bowl. Add the butter in by hand, and then add the raisins and caraway seeds. Mix in the buttermilk.

Now, you have your dough. Pat it out until it’s 1 inch thick, and then cut it into 2.5 inch rounds. Bake it for 15 to 20 minutes at 375 degrees.

Read: How To Cook Corned Beef And Cabbage For St. Patrick’s Day 2017 In 4 Easy Ways

For the kids: St. Patrick’s Day Rice Krispies Treats (from Food.com)

What you’ll need:

6 cups Rice Krispies cereal

¼ cup margarine

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon green food coloring

1 10-oz package of mini marshmallows

And here’s how to make them:

First, lightly coat a baking pan with cooking spray or butter. Then, melt the margarine in a large pot on low heat, and slowly stir in the marshmallows until everything is melted. Remove the mixture from heat, and add vanilla extract and the food coloring. Stir until smooth. Now, add the cereal and stir until it’s well-coated Press them into the banking ban, then set it aside to cool. For more fun, cut the treats with a shamrock-shaped cookie cutter or press gold-wrapped candy coins to the top of the Rice Krispies bars.

Read: Where To Celebrate St. Patrick's Day In New York City

Green eggs and ham (from Food.com)

This definitely isn’t a traditional Irish treat — it’s an invention from the imagination of Dr. Suess — but it’s another meal your kids might love.

Here’s what you need:

1 egg

1 teaspoon milk

1 drop blue food coloring

1 tablespoon ham, diced into small pieces

Crack the egg in a small bowl, and mix in food coloring and milk. Add the diced ham, and cook as you would any other scrambled egg dish.

But for the easiest St. Patrick’s Day treat of all, you just need two ingredients:

One bottle opener

One bottle of Guinness

Just remember to enjoy the last treat responsibly.

Related Articles