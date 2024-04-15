Four die, three injured when vehicle goes off Highway 120 in Manteca, police report

Four people died and three were injured in a crash Sunday on Highway 120 in Manteca, police said.

The names of the deceased were not available as of Monday afternoon. They and the others were in a single vehicle that went off the state highway near Atherton Drive, a police Facebook post said.

“The Manteca Police Department has confirmed this incident as a mass casualty incident (MCI), with seven passengers in the vehicle at the time of the collision,” the post said. “Tragically, four passengers were pronounced deceased at the scene, while the remaining three were transported to local hospitals and subsequently flown out to other medical facilities.”

The California Highway Patrol is investigating. Manteca officers assisted with detours on nearby streets.

Check back at modbee.com for updates.

The was the region’s second quadruple-fatal crash in less than a week. The other was Tuesday, April 9, on McHenry Avenue north of Modesto.

The earlier collision killed Patricia Marie Lopez, 60, of Linden; granddaughter Clara Howells, 1, of Turlock; and Merced residents Francis Joe Catano, 22, and Angeles Lisset Escoto, 19.