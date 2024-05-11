Four dead, one hospitalized after head-on crash in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — Four people are dead following a head-on crash in Fallbrook late Friday night that left one additional person hospitalized, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 11:18 p.m. on eastbound State Route 76 near Horse Ranch Creek Road, according to CHP Sgt. Juan Escobar. Two vehicles, a sedan and what appeared to be an SUV, collided with one another on the roadway, causing one to catch fire.

Four people sustained fatal injuries in the crash and were pronounced dead at the scene, Escobar said. A fifth person was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of “major injuries.” Their current condition is unknown.

Details about what led up to the collision remain under investigation by CHP officers. No additional information was immediately available.

Authorities were on scene for upwards of six hours Saturday while crews worked to clean up the scene. Road closures were in place during that time, but all were lifted just after 5:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

