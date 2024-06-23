Four dead in Las Cruces after two separate double homicides

The Las Cruces Police Department is investigating two separate double homicides that occurred Sunday morning within a span of less than 11 hours.

Both incidents are under investigation.

Police did not provide additional information, but plan to provide more information on Monday, according to a news release. Anyone with information on either incident is asked to immediately call police at 575-526-0795.

Police searching for suspect for first double-homicide

The first occurred about 12:30 a.m., on June 23, 2024, at the intersection of Avenida del Sol and Cortez Drive on the city’s East Mesa.Police said two victims, a 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were shot while inside a vehicle at the intersection. The man died on scene while the woman was taken to a hospital where she died.

A 15-year-old girl, seated in the backseat of the vehicle, was struck by shrapnel and suffered minor injuries, according to police.Police are following leads on who may have been responsible for the shootings.

One man in custody after second double homicide

At about 11 a.m., on June 23, police were dispatched south to a home on the 1100 block of Wofford Drive, where they found two dead men. Police believe a 45-year-old man killed his 88-year-old father and his 51-year-old brother.Police arrested the suspect, whose name they withheld, and are conducting interviews.

Authorities are not releasing the names of any of the dead for now to allow families the time to share news with their relatives and close friends.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: 3 men, 1 woman die in Las Cruces in 2 separate double homicides