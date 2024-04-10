Four dead, including infant, in Stanislaus County crash
Four people have died after a crash in Stanislaus County on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Four people have died after a crash in Stanislaus County on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Tara VanDerveer racked up an NCAA record 1,216 wins throughout her 45 seasons coaching in college basketball.
Jackson Holliday, the top pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, is expected to join the Orioles on Wednesday.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was quickly ruled out of the game Tuesday due to a left calf strain.
Arterio Morris, who transferred to Kansas from Texas, was suspended and dismissed from the team shortly after his arrest in September.
Julio Urías was arrested last fall after an alleged incident outside BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, though prosecutors declined to pursue felony charges.
Yoán Moncada had been playing through a groin issue before he went down Tuesday.
The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld a Civil War-era law banning abortions with one exception. Here's what that means for women in the state.
The global demand for wood could grow by 54% between 2010 and 2050, according to a study by the World Resources Institute. While some building materials like steel get consistently recycled back into the supply chain, wood does not. Cambium hopes to fix that.
The Timberwolves, who hold a slight lead for first in the Western Conference standings, haven’t won a playoff series since 2004.
Morant allegedly punched a teenager at his home in July 2022 after an altercation broke out during a pickup basketball game, which led to a lawsuit.
They're tiny but mighty — and come in a range of types.
Meta announced on Tuesday it's rolling out the ability for Messenger users to create shared albums in chats, send photos in high-definition, and share larger files up to 100MB in size. With these new features, Messenger is targeting people who tend to create shared albums or share HD images via services like Google Drive. Up until now, users have only been able to see a list of photos shared in a specific Messenger chat and couldn't group or organize them in any way.
March's CPI report is one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision.
General Motors' Cruise is redeploying robotaxis in Phoenix after nearly five months of paused operations, the company said in a blog post. Cruise will resume manual driving of its autonomous vehicles to create maps and gather road information in certain cities, starting with Phoenix, the company said Tuesday. The GM subsidiary already had a presence in Phoenix before it pulled its entire U.S.-based fleet last year following an incident in San Francisco that left a pedestrian stuck under and dragged by a Cruise robotaxi.
An eclipse, an earthquake and unpredictable spring weather launched people into a tailspin. They’re all great fodder for benign conversation.
Trevor Story's 2024 season is likely over after just eight games.
From Saltair to Lume to Megababe and Kopari, we tested and rated the best natural deodorant sticks, wipes, creams and roll-ons with the help of a panel of experts.
Looking to pick up a new tire inflator? Here are the top 5 best-selling options at Amazon right now, available for as low as $27.99!
The biggest news stories this morning: Google’s long-awaited Find My Device network launches today, Nintendo’s Wii U and 3DS online servers are gone, Play Tekken, get free Chipotle.
A dairy farm worker in Texas is the second-ever case of human infection in the U.S. Here's what it means for you.