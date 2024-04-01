Four days after a mercury spill outside the store, the Brown Deer Pick 'n Save will reopen

After a mercury spill closed the Brown Deer Pick ‘n Save on Friday, store officials said it will be reopening at 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 2.

In a media release sent Monday afternoon, Pick 'n Save, which is owned by Roundy's/Kroger, said cleanup operations were successful and both testing and air monitoring have been completed to the satisfaction of both the North Shore Health Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Neither entity could be immediately reached Monday afternoon for information on the tests, but NSHD said more information would be available by the end of the day.

According to the release, the substance found on the outside of the building at 9200 N. Green Bay Road originated outside of the store. It's still unclear how the mercury was spilled.

Shortly before noon on Friday, North Shore Fire/Rescue was dispatched to the Pick 'n Save and requested the assistance of the Milwaukee Fire Department's Hazardous Materials Team, the department said on Friday.

About 20 employees were evaluated and tested at the scene for possible exposure to mercury. One employee showed elevated levels of mercury and was treated on scene by paramedics.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the effects of mercury exposure can be very severe, subtle, or may not occur at all. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the side effects could include irritation to the eyes, skin, and stomach, as well as cough, chest pain or difficulty breathing, insomnia, irritability, indecision, headache, weakness or exhaustion and weight loss.

On Friday, North Shore Fire/Rescue said Pick 'n Save would hire a private contractor for further cleanup and testing.

A spokesperson for the store was not able to provide more information on the ongoing investigation and directed questions to Brown Deer police.

The Brown Deer Police Department could not be immediately reached Monday afternoon for an update on the investigation.

"We extend our gratitude to the first responders and supporting teams including North Shore Fire Department, Milwaukee Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team, North Shore Environmental Construction, North Shore Health Department, Brown Deer Police Department and our associates for their rapid response and continued partnership," Pick 'n Save officials said in the release.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Following mercury spill, Brown Deer Pick 'n Save set to reopen Tuesday