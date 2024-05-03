Four CT residents charged in early-morning crime spree that involved armed robbery, multiple burglaries

Four Hartford residents have been charged in an early-morning crime spree in Glastonbury in February that encompassed an armed robbery, multiple burglaries and a stolen vehicle.

All four suspects were arrested this week on robbery, conspiracy, larceny and burglary charges, according to the Glastonbury Police Department.

The charges stem from several incidents reported in the early morning hours of Feb. 4.

Glastonbury police said the investigation included an armed robbery involving a handgun at the Mobil gas station located at 2997 Main St. and a burglary at the Shell gas station located at 2088 Hebron Ave. Investigators also received reports of several vehicle burglaries and a vehicle that was stolen from a residence.

Police said they obtained four arrest warrants in connection with the crime spree after collecting evidence at various scenes and carrying out multiple search warrants. They also received investigative assistance from other law enforcement agencies.

The suspects were taken into custody in different towns and cities this week with assistance from members of the Greater Hartford Regional Auto Theft Task Force, Hartford Police Department, Waterbury Police Department and the FBI.

The suspects have been identified as Frankie Almodovar-Roman, 22, Nelson Colon-Davila, 23, Kevin Ortiz-Rivera, 21, and Rosa Mercedes, 25.

Police said Almodovar-Roman was arrested in Manchester on Tuesday on charges of third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit fifth-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle.

Almodovar-Roman was held on a $750,000 bond and appeared in Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday.

Colon-Davila was arrested in Enfield on Wednesday on charges of third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, fifth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit fifth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle.

He was held on a $750,000 bond and faced a judge on Thursday.

Ortiz-Rivera was arrested in Waterbury on Thursday on charges of third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, reckless endangerment, fifth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit fifth-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny, larceny of a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle.

He was held on a $1.5 million bond and was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

Mercedes was arrested in Hartford on Thursday on charges of third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit fifth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle.

Mercedes was held on a $750,000 bond and was expected to go before a judge on Friday.