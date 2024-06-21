Four CT men arrested following ‘long-term’ narcotics investigation in Waterbury

Four Waterbury residents were arrested Thursday after local, state and federal authorities carried out multiple search warrants in the city and seized a half-dozen guns and multiple types of narcotics.

The searches were conducted at “various locations” around 5 a.m. by members of the Waterbury Police Department, DEA and Connecticut State Police, according to Waterbury Lt. Ryan Bessette.

Bessette said the search warrants followed a long-term narcotics investigation.

Authorities reportedly seized six firearms, including one that had been reported stolen, more than a kilo of cocaine, 1,300 bags of heroin and 142 grams of raw heroin, according to Bessette.

Following the searches, authorities arrested Robert Harrison, 38, Richard McDaniel, 43, Kevin Gooch, 41, and Malik Banks, 26.

Harrison has been charged with possession of half an ounce or more of cocaine, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition, theft of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and illegal sale/transfer of a firearm.

According to Bessette, Harrison is barred from having firearms or ammunition because of a previous felony conviction for possession of narcotics.

McDaniel faces charges of possession of one ounce or more of heroin, possession of half an ounce or more of cocaine and operating a drug factory. Bessette said McDaniel has also been disqualified from having guns or ammo based on a prior felony conviction for possession of narcotics.

Gooch, who has also been previously convicted of possession of narcotics, was charged with criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, possession of half an ounce or more of cocaine, criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition, possession of high capacity magazine, altering identifying marks on a firearm and illegal sale or transfer of a firearm.

Banks was charged with possession of half an ounce or more of cocaine.

Harrison, McDaniel and Gooch were each held on $1 million bonds following their arrests, while Banks’ bond was set at $250,000.

They were expected to be arraigned in Waterbury Superior Court on Friday.