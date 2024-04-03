Four charged with felony theft from Walmart

Apr. 3—The State Police announced four people have been arrested on felony charges after allegedly stealing items from the Oneonta Walmart store.

Troopers were called to the store on state Route 23 at 2:29 p.m. Feb. 25, for a report of a larceny, an email from the State Police public information office in Albany said. An investigation revealed Janice K. Horton, 71, of Deposit, took items from the store without paying for them. She returned March 31, and took more items from the store without paying for them, the email said.

Horton was arrested March 31, and charged with third-degree burglary-illegal entry with intent to steal, a class D felony for the Feb. 25 incident, the email said. She was charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, during the March 31 arrest. Horton was taken to Otsego County Jail and arraigned in Centralized Arraignment court.

State Police were also called to the Oneonta Walmart on March 26, after items were stolen from the store, the email said.

After an investigation, State Police arrested Emma Ann Healey, 23, and Dillon T. Hendrickson, 24, both of Walton, and John P. Hendrickson, 51, of Bainbridge, on March 30, in connection with the theft, the email said. Each was charged with for fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony.

All three individuals were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in town of Oneonta Court on April 16, the email said.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.