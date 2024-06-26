Four charged with drug, weapons offenses in West Paris

Jun. 26—WEST PARIS — Four Oxford County residents were arrested this week on drug and weapons charges after police found fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, over $6,000 in cash and seven firearms at a residence on Porter Road, Maj. Dana Thompson of the Oxford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday.

They were identified as Kristy McLaughlin, 36, of West Paris, Brandon Wilkinson-Rall, 29, of Norway, Chianna Garey, 27, of Gilead and Tyler Russell, 32, of Oxford.

Thompson said county deputies and Paris police went to the residence about 8:45 p.m. Monday to conduct a bail check on McLaughlin. As a result of their observations and investigation, deputies executed a search warrant and seized about 1 kilogram fentanyl packaged for sale, about 45 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine, more than $6,000 in cash, seven firearms and drug paraphernalia.

Norway police and Maine Drug Enforcement agents were also involved with the arrests and seizures.

McLaughlin is charged with violating conditions of release, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and criminal simulation.

Wilkinson-Rall is charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs, possession of firearms by a prohibited person, criminal simulation and a probation hold.

Garey is charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs and possession of firearm by a prohibited person.

Russell is charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

They were taken to the Oxford County Jail in Paris.

The investigation is ongoing, Thompson said.

