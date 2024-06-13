Four arrests announced three years after one of South Florida’s worst mass shootings

Four people involved in the one of the worst mass shootings in South Florida in decades were arrested and charged early Thursday morning for their involvement in the crime, according to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

The four are believed to have been involved in the brazen mass shooting at Northwest Miami-Dade’s El Mula banquet hall on Memorial Day Weekend in 2021, in which three people were killed and 20 others were wounded as they left a music release party.

The state attorney’s office, which has scheduled a 2 p.m. press conference announcing the arrests, had not officially released any names or details by late morning.

But according to a law enforcement source, arrested were Willie Hill, Allen Chambers Jr., Eugene Holmes and Jacaree Green. All four were charged with three counts of first-degree murder, 20 counts of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Hill has an additional charge of tampering with evidence.

At least two of the four also took part in a rap video released on YouTube called “The Pull Up” that state prosecutors at an earlier trial related to the shooting say refers to and glorifies the incident.

Killed outside of El Mula were Desmond Owens and Clayton Dillard III, both 26, and Shankquia Lechelle Peterson, 32.

The shooting outside El Mula on the Saturday night before Memorial Day sent the local community reeling and had law enforcement scrambling during a period when there were a string of high-profile shootings throughout Miami-Dade that police believed to be retaliatory attacks involving rival gangs.

The only person charged and convicted in the shooting three years ago was a 20-year-old lookout named Devonte Barnes. He was found guilty of several counts of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder for the shooting and sentenced to life in prison.

Detectives claimed Barnes told them during an interview that the shooting stemmed from a fight between senior members of opposing Opa-locka gangs known as the Back Blues and The Bricks. He said after a meeting with several associates near his home, a decision was made to take out Antonio “Foepack” Jones, a local rapper who was part of a group that had a music release party at El Mula the night of the shooting.

Barnes said the shooting stemmed from a long feud between a gang member referred to as Savage and Foepack. But, Barnes said, he was under the belief that Foepack would be taken to a secluded location and shot, not that the group would open fire as dozens of people were leaving the banquet hall.

Prosecutors believe that several members of The Bricks pulled into the parking lot at El Mula, 7630 NW 186th St., just before the show ended around midnight and opened fire with high-powered rifles as patrons were leaving. They believe the shooting came from the occupants of three vehicles, a white Nissan Pathfinder, a black Nissan Altima and a black Cadillac.

At about the same time Barnes was taken into custody, so was Warneric Anthony Buckner, believed to be one of the shooters. He was initially charged. But the charges were dropped and he was released after prosecutors determined detectives erred during their interrogation of Buckner, who they said invoked his right to counsel.

Buckner, however, remained jailed because the state also charged him in another high-profile murder - the shooting death of 6-year-old Chassidy Saunders of Liberty City - a little girl was also known as the “Tik-Tok Princess,” for her love of making dance videos.

One of the prosecutors overseeing the Buckner El Mula case, and who wrote a memo to the judge saying Buckner’s statement could be “subject to suppression,” was Michael Von Zamft, a former senior prosecutor who earlier this year was removed from a high profile murder case by a judge who took issue with phone calls he made to an alleged jailhouse snitch.

Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Andrea Wolfson removed Von Zamft from the re-sentencing of convicted killer and John Doe gang leader Corey Smith. Von Zamft resigned from the state attorney’s office not long after his removal from the case.