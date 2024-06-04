Four arrested in girl’s overdose case

The Chester Police Department is charging four people in connection with a deadly overdose of a young girl.

Investigators say a juvenile died at a hospital in Columbia, South Carolina, on May 10. It was determined that she died from a drug overdose.

Police arrested Shakitta and April Head for placing a child at risk.

Dimira Head is charged with possession of marijuana.

Jorayal Head is charged with possession with intent to distribute.

