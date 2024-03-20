Four arrested in connection with multi-county central Illinois crime spree, police say

Four people were arrested by the Knox County Sheriff's Department in connection with an alleged crime spree that included the recovery of stolen vehicles and property.

David Hammack, 34, of Bushnell; Jontae McCleery, 25, of Bushnell; Darin Koester, 29, of Galesburg; and Dominque Darlson, 35, of Knoxville were all arrested in connection with crime spree that stretched a litany of crimes, according to a news release.

Police are still searching for Jason Harrold, 38, of Knoxville and Ashley Laney, 30, of Knoxville.

Knox County Sheriff's Department personnel conducted a search warrant of 675 U.S. Highway 150 East where they located over $10,000 worth of stolen tools and equipment.

Police then gained information that suspects may have been hiding in the old Briggs factory in Abingdon. U.S. Marshals and Knox County Sheriff's Deputies located suspects inside the factory.

Two suspects fled on foot and were later taken into custody with the help of K9 units.

Those taken into custody were tied to alleged crimes in Knox, Fulton and McDonough counties.

Hammack was charged with criminal trespass to real property, resisting arrest, possession of a vehicle with defaced/altered VIN, and McDonough and Fulton County warrants.

McCleery was charged with: criminal trespass to real property, resisting arrest, possession of a vehicle with defaced/altered VIN, possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic needles.

Koester was charged with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Knox County FTA warrant.

Darlson was charged with possession of stolen property.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: 4 arrested in connection with multi-county Illinois crime spree