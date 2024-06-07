Four arrested and charged with federal drug offenses after Pike County search warrants

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Four Ohio residents were arrested and charged with drug related federal offenses in Pike County on Wednesday.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Thursday press release the arrests of Waverly residents Mark Anglemyer Jr., Arin Sodaro, Heather Howell, and Piketon resident Blake Mankin. All four suspects were charged with at least one federal offense.

Police seek suspect in Fifth Third Bank robbery near Grandview Heights

According to the release, the arrests were made after an extended investigation leading to a warrant execution was conducted by Attorney General Dave Yost and Sheriff Tracy Evans in conjunction with the DEA, Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force, Waverly Police Department, and Pike County Prosecutor’s Office.

An indictment from a U.S. District Court said the four knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully conspired to distribute and possess a mixture and substance detecting both cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance, and a mixture and substance containing detectable amounts of an anabolic steroid, a Schedule III controlled substance.

The four suspects were charged with one or more of the following offenses:

Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Coacine and Anabolic Steroids (all suspects charged)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Anabolic Steroids (Anglemyer charged)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Anabolic Steroids (Howell charged)

Conspiracy to Use a Communication Facility in Commission of a Drug Felony (Anglemyer, Sodaro and Howell charged)

Concealment Money Laundering (Sodaro charged)

Pictures distributed by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office show the four suspects during their arrests.

(Courtesy Photo/Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy Photo/Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy Photo/Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy Photo/Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

After their arrests, the suspects were ordered into temporary detention. A hearing is set to be held on June 11, with the trial date set for August 12.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.