Four arrested and charged in connection to shots fired into home in EC

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — On Sunday, March 3, officers in Elizabeth City responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Forest Skipper Drive, police said.

Officers arrived and found a home was struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported. Officers located 9mm shell casings across the street from the victim’s residence, and four suspects were arrested.

24-year-old Anthony McCoy Jr., 21-year-old Joseph Smith, 18-year-old Javon Dashiell and 18-year-old Kamari Leary were all arrested and charged in connection to the incident. They were each charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

This incident followed a series of other shots fired calls between March 2-3 on different streets.

