Four arrested in burglary case

May 14—MOSES LAKE — Grant County Sheriff's deputies arrested four people Monday suspected of a Friday robbery near Moses Lake, according to a statement from the GCSO.

Deputies responded about 2 p.m. to a report of a robbery in the 13000 block of Road 10 Northeast, according to the statement. The two victims, one male and one female, advised deputies that suspects identified as 44-year-old Justin Bashaw, 35-year-old Gilberto Valdovinos Medina, 36-year-old Joshua Essex and 41-year-old Jamie Valenzuela had entered the motorhome, taken a laptop computer and a heater and assaulted the two. The victims also said that Valdovinos was armed with a handgun throughout the incident and that Valdovinos struck the male victim in the face with the handgun. The four suspects then left.

Deputies began watching the four suspects' homes on Monday, according to the statement. Bashaw was arrested at a home on Plaza Street in Marine View Heights in the MarDon area, Essex and Valenzuela were arrested at a home in the 9300 block of Road M.3 Northeast and Valdovinos was arrested near the 4800 block of Road L.9 Northeast.

All four suspects were lodged in the Grant County Jail for investigation of first-degree robbery, the GCSO wrote. Valdovinos also faces a charge of first-degree assault. The incident was not random, the statement said.