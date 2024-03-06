Four in 10 drivers have no idea how to change a tyre - and 11 per cent don't even know where their spare is

Have you ever changed a tyre? Do you think you could? Take this quiz to find out if you’d be up and running or left with a flat in a ditch. Your task is selecting the correct answer, or answers, at each stage, only submitting them when you’re confident you’ve got it right, with the correct method revealed at the end. It follows research which found 43 per cent drivers have no idea how to change a wheel. A study of 2,000 drivers revealed 11 per cent wouldn’t even be able to confidently locate their spare – and 36 per cent wouldn’t know how to use an inflation kit.

View comments