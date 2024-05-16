Fountain Walmart evacuated, large police presence

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Walmart off Highway 85/87 in Fountain has been evacuated after a customer in the parking lot reported being threatened with a gun.

A spokesperson with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) said the El Paso County Communications Center first received a call around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15 from a person who said they were in the parking lot of the Walmart when two people approached and pointed a gun at them.

FPD said the suspects then went inside the store and brandished the gun inside. Officers responded and at least two suspects have been taken into custody. FPD said officers are in the process of searching for an additional person of interest.

FPD said the Walmart has been evacuated until officers secure the area. No one was injured during the incident.

