Fountain Hills center hosting metro Phoenix's largest telescope offers naming rights

The International Dark Sky Discovery Center in Fountain Hills is offering signature naming rights as it prepares for groundbreaking in April.

Donors — including Arizona residents, foundations and corporations — can contribute $8 million to have naming rights of the entire 22,000 square-foot facility. Or they can donate $2 million to have their name listed on exhibits such as its observatory, theater or Einstein exploration station. The nonprofit has raised $19 million out of its $25 million goal toward funding the Discovery Center's construction.

The Discovery Center is expected to open by fall 2025, said Joe Bill, the president of the nonprofit. In addition to hosting the largest telescope in the Phoenix metro area, the Discovery Center will have a multi-use auditorium and theater, 65-seat planetarium with 360-degree projections, an exhibit hall with "interactive experiential displays" and a classroom that can fit up to 40 students.

To Bill, the naming rights represent much more than individual recognition in what he calls the "dark sky oasis of the Valley."

"It's a rare opportunity for donors to get naming rights on such a unique science-based facility that is going to receive recognition worldwide," Bill said. "This is really going to get so much attention globally, and it's going to just be wonderful for the state of Arizona."

Fountain Hills was designated as the 17th dark sky community by the International Dark Sky Association in January 2018, making the town one of two dark sky communities on the globe near a metropolitan area. It is one of three dark sky communities in Arizona, as Camp Verde was designated by the International Dark Sky Association in June 2018 and Cottonwood's designation was announced in 2019.

Bo Larsen, Fountain Hills' public information officer, said the Discovery Center is an opportunity to maintain the town's mission to preserve its skies while bolstering economic opportunities.

"To have this resource, a STEM educational resource, right next to a major metropolitan area, benefits everyone. Not only the residents," Larsen said. "We do a lot of promotion, that we are a dark sky community, and it brings in dollars in the sense of tourists and people spending money."

Larsen added that the Discovery Center is placed in an opportune location for STEM students to study the night sky, as it is less than an hour drive from schools throughout the Valley.

Arizona State University President Michael Crow said in a prepared statement November 2023 that ASU is "excited" about the Discovery Center because it "reinforces Arizona’s commitment to expanding our understanding of the universe."

As the ASU School of Earth and Space Exploration's director for community outreach, astrophysicist and professor Patrick Young said he has coordinated with Bill for years to find ways for the Discovery Center and university to collaborate. In addition to creating research opportunities for astronomy students, Young said he looks forward to the ways the Discovery Center will encourage interest from younger students and the general public.

"They're great strength in advancing the science side of things is training up new generations of scientists," Young said about the center. "Both to understand some basics about astronomical observation and to understand how to communicate it with the public."

Stuart Brackney, the president of the Phoenix Astronomical Society, said he believes the Discovery Center will be "a major source of information for NASA as well as the local community" since it encourages more observation from what he calls "amateur astronomers."

The Discovery Center is also essential in the nonprofit's mission to equip the public to help preserve the skies and reduce light pollution, Bill said.

"It's not just about astronomy, it's also about protecting nocturnal animals, pollinators, bird migration, human health, etc," Bill said. "The skies are getting brighter at about 10% per year."

"If that continues, ground-based astronomy, which is a billion-dollar industry in Arizona, ultimately is going to have a lot of problems doing any research at all," he said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Work starting on dark sky 'Discovery Center' in Fountain Hills