The founding fathers valued separating church and state. Texas should, too. | Letters

Re: June 23 commentaries, 'GOP wants Ten Commandments in classrooms. It's had little impact at Texas Capitol' | Grumet and 'Ten Commandments in Louisiana schools is fine – as long as they note the ones Trump broke'| Rex Huppke

Huppke and Grumet did a fabulous job responding to Louisiana’s / Dan Patrick’s 10 Commandments public schools laws. But I must add that, as a long-time primary public school teacher, I am horrified at this proposal. So, I’m required to put a poster on my wall that speaks to adultery?!

My initial response would be “pay no attention, children” because I am not engaging 1st-graders in this conversation. Adultery is not an American law – just ask Trump –and I refuse to go into God’s law that you’ll burn in hell for it.

I’m a Deist, same as some of the founding fathers. I am tired of opinion columnists writing that this nation was founded on Judeo-Christian laws. It wasn’t. Look it up. That’s why separation of church and state was such a big deal to them. And it ought to be a big deal to us, too.

Beverly Clark, Wimberley

The hypocrisy from Republicans and

Bible thumpers is clear to believers

Re: June 23 Bridget Grumet column, 'GOP wants Ten Commandments in classrooms. It's had little impact at Texas Capitol'

The constant hypocrisy by the party of “law and order” (who then deny the January 6 insurrection) and Bible thumpers who would horrify Jesus with their attitudes toward migrants (remember Sodom and Gomorrah?) and LGTBQ people is clear to anyone who truly believes and everyone who doesn’t.

Rona Distenfeld, Austin

