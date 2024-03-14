Foundation's Women's Giving Circle to host luncheon, accept grant applications

Mar. 14—RIPLEY COUNTY — The Ripley County Community Foundation's initiative The Women's Giving Circle will host a luncheon April 23 to celebrate philanthropy and support programs focused on issues which predominately impact women and children.

The Women's Giving Circle unites women from diverse backgrounds and generations, and leverages their collective resources to create a meaningful impact on the lives of women and children across Ripley County.

"The Board of Directors launched the Women's Giving Circle in 2021 with a vision of closing the funding gap in programs serving women and children," Amy Streator, Executive Director of the Ripley County Community Foundation, said. "A study conducted by the IUPUI Women's Philanthropy Institute found that in 2021 only 2% of charitable dollars were granted to women's and girl's organizations despite the fact that 50% of the population are women. It is the hope of the Board of Directors that the Women's Giving Circle will create awareness on issues, establish the partnerships and resources needed to address those issues, and ultimately enrich the quality of life for our families."

The Women's Giving Circle Luncheon is a time for women to gather, share their work, forge partnerships, and determine which projects and programs to support in 2024. More than $6,000 in grants will be awarded at this year's luncheon.

Attendees will enjoy an inspirational message from keynote speaker Nancy Bocskor.

Bocskor is a powerhouse fundraiser, consultant, author, and educator dedicated to empowering women in politics and nonprofit leadership. She was the inaugural director of the Center for Women in Politics and Public Policy at Texas Woman's University, is a professor of Women, Democracy, and Global Politics at George Washington University, University of San Francisco, and American University, and is a board member at LBJ Women's Campaign School at University of Texas. In conjunction with the State Department, she has made over 50 trips to the former Soviet block to share her knowledge with women who previously did not have a voice in their communities and unlocked for them the secrets of political and philanthropic engagement. She continues to mold the next generation of leaders, cementing her legacy as a trailblazer in education and empowerment.

Women of all ages and means are invited to join the Women's Giving Circle and attend the luncheon. Individual Women's Giving Circle memberships are available for $100 and Junior memberships are available for $50. 75% of each membership will be granted in 2024 and the remaining 25% will be placed into the Phaneuf Women & Children Fund to support future projects. You can join or sponsor the Women's Giving Circle by visiting www.rccfonline.org/impact/initiatives/womens-giving-circle/.

Nonprofit organizations can apply for a $2,000 grant through the Linda S. Phaneuf Women & Children Fund. Multiple grants are available and the Women's Giving Circle members vote on which organizations will receive funding. In 2023, the Women's Giving Circle provided critical support to Children's Advocacy Center, So Loved Closet, and Summer Food for Kids.

To apply for this grant, applicants must be classified as a 501©(3) organization or an educational or governmental entity and must not have outstanding or delinquent grant reports.

The deadline to submit an application is 11:59 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2024.

Applications are available online at www.rccfonline.org/grants/applications/. The Grants Sub-Circle reviews applications and provides grant recommendations to the general membership, which then votes on the recommendations at the April 23 luncheon.

To join the Women's Giving Circle and learn more about how you can create opportunities in your community, contact the Ripley County Community Foundation, 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville, at (812) 933-1098 or via email at office@rccfonline.org.

The Ripley County Community Foundation is a 501©(3) charitable organization that assists donors in building an enduring source of charitable funds to benefit the citizens and qualified organizations of Ripley County.

The Foundation manages 209 funds and $17 million dollars in assets which are used to improve the community and serve Ripley County residents through various grants and scholarships.

Learn more about the Foundation and how to donate at www.rccfonline.org.

