'Foundations have been built.': Ikani Taumoepeau looks to Las Cruces' future.

On his second day on the job as the Las Cruces city manager, Ikani Taumoepeau, 42, is quick to acknowledge he's a different type of leader than former city manager, Ifo Pili. But Taumoepeau, who followed Pili from Eagle Mountain, Utah in 2020, hopes to build on the foundation he helped establish the past four years in his role as assistant city manager.

"It's easy to continue the momentum that is here," Taumoepeau said. "I'm not going to try to be Ifo. I'm excited to work with the team. I think everyone understands their role in administration and we know where the finish line is."

Addressing poverty remains among top priorities in Las Cruces

Following his resignation to return to Utah to assume the city manager role at West Valley City, Utah, Pili said among his regrets during his four years in Las Cruces was failing to "move the poverty dial."

But according to Taumoepeau, the foundation is in place to address poverty in Las Cruces.

Ikani Taumoepeau

According to the City of Las Cruces, the poverty rate in Las Cruces is over 26% and 38% of children under the age of 18 live in poverty.

In 2022, the City launched its Lift Up Las Cruces initiative, which identified an area bound by North Solano Drive, East Madrid Avenue, Anita Drive, North Triviz Drive and Spruce Avenue, within the 88001 ZIP code. At the time of launch, the area was comprised of 1,428 households, 48% made an income below the poverty line, and 69% of households made less than $39,000 a year. More than half of residents, 57%, identified as Black, Indigenous or people of color, according to data compiled by the city.

The City used the Distressed Communities Index to identify the region. The DCI examines economic conditions at the ZIP code level. It uses seven socioeconomic data points. Lift Up also targeted an area where the crime and poverty rate was high.

Projects identified use city funds to implement improvements to streets, lights, litter removal and parks and recreation.

Since its launch, the city has devoted approximately $2.3 million toward street projects, and $50,000 toward park improvements or repairs.

Pilot projects such as Lift Up and guaranteed basic income will be re-assessed. Taumoepeau says the city will announce a second Lift Up neighborhood soon.

"It was always the goal to have several," he said. "We don't plan to stop at two.

"There are a lot of things happening this year that have been in the works. Foundations have been built and it allows the flood gates to open."

Taumoepeau should be able to hit ground running as internal hire

City Council hired Taumoepeau, who was one of three finalists, after a search that included only internal candidates.

"He (Taumoepeau) has been a city manager before and I have worked with him personally," Mayor Eric Enriquez said. "He is responsive and a problem solver. He just had a higher level of experience."

In addition to four years as an assistant city manager in Las Cruces, Taumoepeau has also served as Clayton, California's city manager, assistant city manager in Santa Paula, California and deputy city manager in Morro Bay, California.

Enriquez and Taumoepeau were both assistant city managers under Pili. Taumoepeau said he will hire another assistant city manager from within the organization of 1,700 employees that he now oversees.

"I think his relationship with Ifo and experience working with him, that if we want to continue in this same direction, I think Ikani is well suited to carry the torch," Enriquez said.

Additional priorities Taumoepeau identified included improvements to infrastructure, including aging facilities throughout the city such as the fire station, police station and library. He also highlighted public safety and affordable housing.

"The great thing about being an internal candidate was we get to save time on some of that," Taumoepeau said. "There is a vision that has been happening from the previous council and continues today. Moving the poverty dial, workforce development and community prosperity. Those are things that Ifo was tasked with and we will continue with that transition."

City Council approved a three-year contract for Taumoepeau, who hinted that he hopes to stay longer.

"If we're gonna serve the community, we have to grow roots," Taumoepeau said. "And we have to be here for the long haul to see things to see things through."

Jason Groves can be reached at 575-541-5459 or jgroves@lcsun-news.com. Follow him on X @jpgroves.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces Manager Ikani Taumoepeau hopes to tackle poverty, housing