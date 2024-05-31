Foundation celebrates 25 years of supporting county

May 31—What started as a means for Abilene to afford a new recreation center has blossomed into a solid secure funding source for scholarships, grants, special projects and more.

The Community Foundation of Dickinson County is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Looking back on its quarter century, Executive Director Elizabeth Weese said it is incredible how the organization has grown and what it has done for the community.

"Since our humble beginning of granting approximately $10,000 our second year, we granted $2.4 million last year," Weese said. "All told, since inception, we have granted $11.8 million."

Rick Williamson, Lorraine McClain, Mark Guilfoyle, Pat Langdon, Pat Robson, Frank Jordan and Tom Canfield were on the founding board. They hired Gwyn Johnson as the first director of what was, at the time, the Abilene Community Foundation.

The goal, Weese said, was to raise funds for the Abilene Community Center. A ballot measure for the taxpayers to cover the cost of it had failed, but the need was still there.

"They knew that they had to have private dollars invested as well as public dollars," she said.

Later with private dollars, secured voters approved adding taxpayer monies to support the rec center.

Weese said there were 49 original investors, and each of them contributed $5,000. From there, the foundation became a reality.

"Once they realized this was really going to take off and be here, they also realized they had to expand it to include all of Dickinson County," she said.

In 2005, the name changed to the Community Foundation of Dickinson County.

The fledgling organization was first housed in a local bank. When the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame prepared to leave Abilene, they gave the foundation their building at 213 N. Broadway Avenue. The foundation turned around and sold it to the school district for $50,000.

Weese has been at the helm of the foundation for more than half of its existence, having started as director in 2008. She has overseen its growth to where it now has more then 250 funds, including about 55 scholarships.

The first scholarship was the L.E. "Brick" and Hannah Garrison Memorial Scholarship Fund, which was set up by Jane Medina and her family in honor of their parents. To date, that scholarship has awarded more than $17,000 to help 25 youths attend higher education.

Over time, the community foundation has added a means to help entrepreneurs secure funding to open new businesses and a match day to help non-profits establish and grow their endowments.

"Having a community foundation is the sustainability of good things in your community," Weese said. "Community foundations are place-based giving organizations so we are not competing with any other community in Dickinson County or our neighboring communities."

She compared it to a community chest where there are permanent funds to support programs, people and projects in the county.

"The distribution of those funds is doing good things and improving the quality of life for Dickinson County residents," she said. "The beauty of community foundation is that we're here for the now because we're granting out for immediate needs, but we're also looking 50 years down the road."

In celebrating the past the foundation is looking to the future, which will include moving into a new home this spring. After they are settling into new offices at the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau building, which the foundation is helping remodel. Weese said they will have an open house anniversary celebration.

Meanwhile throughout the year they plan to host a few community cookouts to show their appreciation to the community and donors.