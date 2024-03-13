You found a snake in your house, or car: Here's what you should and shouldn't do

Maybe you've come across the scary story of Milan Watt, an Arizona woman who discovered a diamondback rattlesnake in the back of her car while reaching for her gym bag.

With her boyfriend's help, they safely removed the snake and thoroughly checked the car for any additional threats. Watt remains puzzled about how the snake got into her car.

And now you're wondering: What if a rattlesnake gets in my car? Or my house? How did it get there? How do I get it out?

We talked to an expert on rattlesnake removal. Here's what to do and not do if you find a rattlesnake in your home or vehicle.

What to do if you encounter a rattlesnake

If you encounter a rattlesnake, it's crucial to stay calm and prioritize your safety. Keep a safe distance of 6 feet or more and slowly back away. Don't run or make any sudden movements that could startle the snake. Never attempt to handle or capture the snake.

Once you're safely away from the snake, keep an eye on it and contact a wildlife removal and rescue service such as Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary or a professional snake removal company.

“Snakes will hide anywhere that they can get out of the heat," said Bryan Hughes, owner of Rattlesnake Solutions removal service in Phoenix and Tucson.

"Contrary to popular belief, rattlesnakes don't like it hot. In fact, once the temperatures get into the triple digits, they can easily die if exposed. As a result, much of their lives are spent hiding away. If safe places to hide are provided, snakes may use them.”

Arizona has more species of rattlesnake than any other state.

What not to do if you encounter a snake

First and foremost, avoid approaching the snake.

“The biggest mistake people make when encountering snakes is to do anything other than leave it alone," Hughes said. "Rattlesnakes will defend themselves if they feel their life is in danger and this is widely misinterpreted as aggression. If a rattlesnake is encountered, just leave it alone and walk away."

Don't agitate the snake by making sudden movements or loud noises. Take any rattlesnake warnings seriously, such as the distinct rattling sound of its tail or a coiled snake with its head raised. Back away immediately. Allow the snake a clear path to escape.

Attempting to kill the snake is unnecessary and dangerous.

Lastly, remain calm and composed. Panicking could agitate the snake.

Where are snakes most likely to hide in a house?

Snakes are most likely to hide in areas that provide them with shelter and potential prey. Common hiding spots include:

Crawlspaces.

Basements.

Attics.

Garages.

Underneath furniture.

Around foundations.

Gardens or outdoor areas.

“Almost all of the rattlesnakes we've ever been called to address that were in unusual situations got there one way: They were unknowingly brought in with stored items," Hughes said. "It's not unusual for someone to pick up a box that's been in the garage a few months, bring it inside and then have a snake mysteriously show up.”

How to get a snake out of your car

It's simple, Hughes said: "Leave the car. Then call a professional to resolve the situation. However, it should be known that the situation of a rattlesnake being in a car is such an exceptionally rare occurrence that it isn't something people really need to worry about.”

Hughes continued: “In 14 years of operation and many thousands of snake removals addressed, only a handful of snakes were ever found inside cars, and in all instances, they were put there by the caller. I see the discussion out there because of this instance as a ‘new fear unlocked’ situation, which would not be accurate.

"Cars with rattlesnakes in them are not a thing.”

In the extremely rare case a snake turns up in your car, take the same precautions you would if you were to encounter a rattlesnake on a hike or in your home.

Milan Watt and her boyfriend used a stick to remove the snake from her car, then they carefully inspected the car to ensure there were no additional snakes or other potential threats inside.

"My boyfriend.... he honestly was the hero of the story," Watt told 12News in Phoenix. "He really did the work and took everything under control himself to help me get out of that situation."

Should you run from a rattlesnake?

Running from a rattlesnake or making any other sudden movement is not recommended. It could provoke the snake and increase the likelihood of a defensive strike.

Instead, back away slowly and calmly while keeping your eyes on the snake. Maintaining a safe distance and allowing the snake a clear path to retreat reduces the risk of confrontation.

