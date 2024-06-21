FOUND: Missing boy near Huntington Lake safe

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a 4-year-old boy who was reported missing near Huntington Lake was found safe Friday morning.

After searching throughout the night, deputies confirmed a Tulare County Search and Rescue Team found Christian Ramirez safe and well in the area after he had been missing for 22 hours.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say he was found about a quarter mile away from where he reportedly disappeared.

Officials say Christian is in good condition, he was just tired and hungry. He has been reunited with his parents.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday a family at the Rancheria Campground in Fresno County reported their 4-year-old boy was missing.

Sheriffs say his family had been searching for him about an hour before contacting the sheriff’s office.

When Christian had gone missing sheriffs first described him as wearing a gray Volcom t-shirt, blue shorts, and gray Nike shoes.

Sheriff’s officials say Search and Rescue teams, Forest Service rangers, and Fish and Wildlife officers searched for the boy overnight before he was finally found Friday morning.

