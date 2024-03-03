FOUND: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office finds previously missing 73-year-old man

UPDATE: According to the Lawerence County Sheriff’s Office, Parker has been found.

LAWERENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 73-year-old man who may have dementia.

Herbert Harold Parker was last seen Sunday morning around 7 a.m. walking out the back door of his home on County Road 221 in East Lawrence County.

LCSO said Parker was wearing black pajamas when he was last seen. Parker is described as 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and red hair.

If you have seen Mr. Parker since 7 a.m. this morning, LCSO asks that you call 911 or the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291.

