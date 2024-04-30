FOUND: Lansing Police seek assistance in finding missing woman

Todd Heywood
UPDATE: Lansing Police officials announced on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that 47-year-old Julie Hunt has been located safe.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police Department has issued an alert for a missing woman.

The 47-year-old woman is missing from the 400 block of West Fairfield Ave. in north Lansing.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

Lansing Police Department has issued an alert for this missing woman. (Courtesy Photo)
If you know where this woman is, please call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

