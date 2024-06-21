Found body identified as missing Corpus Christi woman Tanya Garza

The body of a woman found last week has been identified by the Nueces County Medical Examiner's office as 27-year-old Tanya Garza, whose family reported her missing on June 10, officials confirmed Friday.

Corpus Christi police say they have found the body of Tanya Davila, who was reported missing by family members June 10.

Corpus Christi Police Department officers found a body matching that of the missing woman on Saturday, June 15, in a gated area surrounded by thick, heavy brush, according to a news release written by Senior Officer Antonio Contreras that day.

They had been conducting a search of the area around 9600 Hearns Ferry Road that began at about 8:20 a.m. with the assistance of specialized K-9 units, he said.

CCPD contacted the medical examiner's office after finding the woman’s body on June 15, and they would ultimately confirm the identity of the person who was located.

“Detectives are still waiting for the official autopsy report from the medical examiner to determine the course of action in this investigation,” said police Lt. Eryca Gonzalez in a written statement on Friday. “This is still an open and active investigation.”

Garza was last seen with her boyfriend, 28-year-old Matthew Davila, on June 7, Contreras said.

Davila was driving Garza's white SUV that day when police attempted a traffic stop on him, they said. He evaded them and was not located. The white SUV was later found on Carbon Plant Road, outside of city limits and was burned, they said.

Detectives with the CCPD Robbery Homicide Division began investigating the case after Garza was reported missing, Contreras said.

On June 12, CCPD K-9 units, along with drone units, searched the area where the burned vehicle was located, he said.

They found Davila on June 13 and took him to the main police station for interviewing, he said. After the interview, detectives went with him to the spot where the vehicle was located to search and possibly retrace steps.

Davila was arrested on an outstanding warrant for evading arrest in a motor vehicle and was taken to the City Detention Center for booking, Contreras said.

