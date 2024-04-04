Foul play suspected in disappearance of 2 Kansas women driving to pick up kids in Oklahoma

Investigators suspect foul play in the disappearance of two women who were traveling to pick up children in Oklahoma over the weekend.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said investigators believe "there was evidence to indicate foul play" based on information obtained from a search of the car Veronica Butler, 27 and Jilian Kelley, 39, were last seen in.

"We are still searching for these victims and there are no arrests at this time," OSBI said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

OSBI spokesman Hunter McKee told USA TODAY the investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available, as of Thursday morning. In a statement to Fox News Digital, McKee said the women are believed to be "in danger," since no one has heard from them in days and their vehicle was last seen in "a very rural area of the state as well."

Women missed children pick-up window, car abandoned

It was not immediately clear how the two women, both from Kansas, knew each other, but they were traveling together to pick up children, the Texas County Sheriff's Department said on Facebook.

“They never made it to the pickup location. Their car was located abandoned on the side of the road,” according to the Endangered Missing Advisory activated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Officers found the car the two were last seen in near Highway 95 and Road L which is south of Elkhart, Kansas in rural Texas County, Oklahoma, according to OSBI.

OSBI began looking into the women's disappearance on Saturday after the Texas County, Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office requested the agency’s assistance.

What do the missing women look like?

Butler has several tattoos, including "a Chinese symbol on her left forearm and sunflower on her left shoulder." Kelley has a butterfly tattooed on her left forearm, police say.

Butler is 5 feet, 4 inches with red hair and green eyes, last seen wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt, denim shorts and Heydude shoes. Kelley has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing whitewashed blue jeans, a long-sleeved shirt and tan-colored shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation by phone at 1-800-522-8017 or via email at tips@osbi.ok.gov.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Veronica Butler, Jilian Kelley remain missing; foul play suspected