Foul play suspected in death after unidentified body found in North Texas, police say

Azle police are investigating after a body was found in the back yard of a home in the 100 block of Ty Lane.

Foul play is suspected in the unidentified person’s death, police said in a news release.

The body was found about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene and will work to identify the person who died and determine the cause and manner of death.

Azle police asked that anyone with information contact them at 817-444.3221.

🚨 More top stories from our newsroom:

→ Woman stole mortuary van with body inside from JPS hospital ambulance bay

→ Will American Airlines flight attendants strike? What travelers should know

→ Fort Worth Botanic Garden denies group with event agenda including ‘War on White America’

[Get our breaking news alerts.]