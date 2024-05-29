Foul play suspected after body found in Riverside County

Detectives are searching for clues in a cold case after a body was found in a wooded area of Riverside County.

The victim was identified as Juan Gomez Figueroa by the Riverside Police Department.

Figueroa was last seen in late February 2020. He was reported missing several months later in May.

In June 2020, a man’s body was found in a wooded area of a river bottom in Jurupa Valley behind the 5400 block of Riverview Drive.

Following an investigation, the body was confirmed to be Figueroa. Although details of his injuries were not released, investigators suspected foul play was involved in his death.

No suspects were located at the scene and detectives are working to determine the series of events that led up to the man’s death.

Juan Gomez Figueroa and his loved ones are seen in a photo from the Riverside Police Department.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Homicide Cold Case Unit at 951-320-8000 or email HomicideColdCase@RiversideCA.gov.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the “Atlas 1” mobile app by using the “Send a Message” feature. App downloads for Apple devices can be found here. Android device downloads can be found here.

