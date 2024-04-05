Foster Park closure leads to two arrests

Apr. 5—Two men were arrested Thursday morning when Foster Park was closed for maintenance.

Steven Bott, 53, was arrested on an outstanding warrant, and Derek A. McGhan, 44, was taken into custody after refusing to get out of his tent and failing to comply with the park closure, police said.

Clarkston police arrived at the park shortly before 8 a.m. and assisted unhoused people who had been sleeping at the park. Because the daily closure went into effect Thursday, the goal was to help educate people about the park being off limits from 8 a.m. to noon, said Chief Joel Hastings.

One tent was still up, and the person inside told police he wasn't leaving, Hastings said.

A search warrant was issued, and a little after 10 a.m., McGhan was arrested for failing to comply with the maintenance closure, which applies to everyone.

Bott wasn't camping at the park, but he showed up at the park while police were at the scene. He had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in Municipal Court for an open container of alcohol charge.

City employees tested the sprinklers and worked on the grounds throughout the morning. Watering on a permanent schedule begins today.

"We will continue to make sure everybody is out of the park between 8 and noon," Hastings said.

Public Works Director Ed Coffland has said the daily closure allows crews to irrigate and mow the grass.

City officials said the closure will remain in place as long as there is difficulty accessing Foster Park to perform maintenance.

People can still sleep at the park, along Diagonal and 10th streets, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., but all of their belongings have to be moved each day. This is the only city park where it is legal to spend the night.

Any person who remains at the park during the posted closure times will be subject to trespassing charges, according to the city.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.