Foster III takes lead to assume San Diego City Council District 4

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Henry Foster III took the lead in early returns released on Tuesday for the race to fill the District 4 seat on the San Diego City Council vacated by Monica Montgomery Steppe, possibly eliminating the need for a November runoff.

The special election for the empty seat, which covers the southeast corner of the city including some of its lowest-income neighborhoods, has become critical towards shaping the dynamics of the city council heading into a new term.

As of 8 p.m., Foster III secured 53.56% of the vote, while Chida Warren-Darby has pulled into second with 27.25%. Tylisa Suseberry fell into third with 19.19% in the first batch of results, potentially putting her out contention for a runoff spot.

If Foster III continues to sit above 50% of the vote, he will win the race outright without a runoff between the top two vote-getters.

The first batch of results were largely from mail-in ballots, those submitted via drop boxes prior to Monday, March 4 and other early voting opportunities.

Unofficial results will continue to roll in throughout the remainder of the week and into next, as the county Registrar of Voters office continues to count ballots cast either in-person or mailed in on Election Day.

The results will not be considered official until they are certified by the Registrar, which will occur sometime before April 4.

If no candidate meets the 50% threshold to win the election outright, the race will move to a runoff between the top two vote-getters in November. Whoever wins in that contest will serve out the rest of Montgomery Steppe’s term, which ends in 2026.

