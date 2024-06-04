Fosston woman accused of selling approximately 17 grams of methamphetamine to Pennington County informant

Jun. 3—PENNINGTON COUNTY, Minn. — A Fosston, Minnesota, woman had her first court appearance on Monday, June 3, in Pennington County, where she is accused of committing a first-degree controlled substance crime.

Michelle Jean Laird, 52, was convicted of a third-degree controlled substance crime last year. Due to her prior conviction, she faces up to 40 years in prison and a mandatory minimum of four years for the first-degree charge.

On Nov. 7, 2023, a confidential informant told law enforcement Laird contacted them about purchasing methamphetamine, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.

Laird allegedly met with the informant at 10:30 p.m. in front of the Goodridge bar, located at 305 Vaughan Main St. E. in Goodridge, Minnesota. She sold the informant 14.213 grams of methamphetamine for $400, the statement said.

A second controlled buy took place on Nov. 26, in the Falls Cinema parking lot, located at 15469 U.S. Highway 59 in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. Laird allegedly sold the informant 3.08 grams of methamphetamine for $150.

Laird is currently serving time in Polk County for controlled substance possession and driving under the influence, so a warrant is attached to the Pennington County case, though she is not at large.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. on June 24.