Fossil of saber-toothed cat found on Texas Coast, UT researchers say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fossilized skull found on the coast of Texas is expanding on the understanding of where the saber-toothed cat roamed tens of thousands of years ago, according to researchers at the University of Texas Austin.

The fossil belongs to the saber-toothed cat, which roamed a large portion of the planet for millions of years, UT said in a news release. Researchers concluded it was submerged in the Gulf of Mexico for thousands of years before washing up on shore.

“You can’t even tell what it is, let alone which animal it came from,” said John Moretti, a doctoral student at the UT Jackson School of Geosciences who led research, said in the release. “It’s like a geode. It’s ugly on the outside, and the treasure is all inside.”

Then, researchers at the Jackson School’s University of Texas Computed Tomography Lab X-rayed it, and they found a hidden canine tooth that had not fully grown into the jaw bone– which indicates the animal was young when it died, the release said.

Saber-toothed cat fossils like this have been found across Texas. But according to UT, this is the first to show that the animal once wandered the now submerged land connecting Texas to Florida.

This provides some insight into what that landscape may have looked like and what other life it could have supported.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.