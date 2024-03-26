Forum tackles Columbus’ future

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A forum aimed at the future of Columbus’ infrastructure was held Monday, looking at ways to make the city more sustainable.

The Columbus Infrastructure, Housing and Tech Summit at the Lincoln Theater, hosted by NBC4’s Matt Barnes, brought together politicians, business leaders, and community activists to discuss innovative and sustainable ways to improve local roads, give communities more access to cutting-edge technology, and add more affordable housing.

State lawmakers said when it comes to housing, they plan to take more action soon.

A recent report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition said the supply of available affordable housing in Columbus has shrunk to its lowest level in at least five years.

