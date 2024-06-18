Forum for St. Lucie County Sheriff's candidates postponed

FORT PIERCE — A Thursday community forum for candidates for the office of St. Lucie County Sheriff has been postponed, according to the St. Lucie County Branch of the NAACP on Tuesday.

The event had been scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1306 Avenue E, but has been postponed.

A new date has not been announced.

Aisha Nash, president of the St. Lucie County Branch of the NAACP, said she reached out to the candidates a number of ways but only got confirmation from Democrat Steven Giordano.

“On Friday, we had a meeting to decide what are we going to do, and then that's when we decided that we were just going to postpone it and set a new date and try to reach out again,” Nash said.

The St. Lucie County Branch of the NAACP and Faith In Florida were hosting the event.

According to information on the St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections’ website, a total of four candidates have qualified for the sheriff’s race: Giordano and Republicans Richard Del Toro, Preston Michael DiFrancesco, and Keith Pearson.

